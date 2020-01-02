Spendcoin Trading Down 7.4% This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $448,940.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

