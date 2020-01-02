Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $863,069.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $863,069.00 and $12.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

