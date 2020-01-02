Spiking Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Spiking has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market capitalization of $759,793.00 and $900,322.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

