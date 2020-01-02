Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $766,962.00 and approximately $820,446.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spiking has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

