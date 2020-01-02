SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,972.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SPINDLE has a market cap of $224,744.00 and approximately $6,972.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00059157 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00576350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00233919 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.