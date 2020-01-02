SportyCo (SPF) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SportyCo has a total market cap of $52,722.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbe, OKEx, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

