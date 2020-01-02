SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,502,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 646,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

