SSR Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 793 put options on the company. This is an increase of 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 put options.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

