StableUSD Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $8.82 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.