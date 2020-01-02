STACS (STACS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 30% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One STACS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. In the last week, STACS has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. STACS has a market cap of $4.26 million and $9.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STACS Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

