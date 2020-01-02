Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,074.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $18,074.00 and approximately $463.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00600114 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001349 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,085,264 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

