Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Susan Elaine Hartman Buys 306 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Susan Elaine Hartman bought 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,254.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,638.78.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.00. 169,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,962. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.2900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$30.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.15.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

