Starbase Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $41,345.00 and $334.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.05971354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

