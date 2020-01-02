Startcoin (START) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $104,130.00 and $35.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

