State Street Corp Acquires 15,208 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.07% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $54,040.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,150 shares of company stock worth $392,032. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

