State Street Corp Acquires 22,138 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.14% of BRT Apartments worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

