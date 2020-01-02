State Street Corp Acquires 22,770 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,000.00. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $967,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,743,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,586,493 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

ZM opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.