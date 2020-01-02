State Street Corp Acquires 40,907 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Zynex worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 969.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Zynex Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $257.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 104,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,293,091.00.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

