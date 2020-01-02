State Street Corp Acquires 41,818 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.65% of Solid Biosciences worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

