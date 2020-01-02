State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.09% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPY opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $264.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $165,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,617. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.