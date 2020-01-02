State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.10% of IDT worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 43.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDT by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

