State Street Corp Boosts Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,344,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 938,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

