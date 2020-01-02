State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $297,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

KALV opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $317.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

