State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.60% of Beyondspring worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Beyondspring Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

