State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.34% of PPDAI Group worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PPDF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPDAI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.78.

PPDAI Group stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PPDAI Group Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $787.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.02). PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF).

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.