State Street Corp Buys 20,902 Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 661.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 503,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 50.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

