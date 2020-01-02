State Street Corp Buys 6,546 Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.29% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDBC opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

