State Street Corp Buys 6,985 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Farmer Bros worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Farmer Bros Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

