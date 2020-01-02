State Street Corp Buys 74,883 Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.69% of Rockwell Medical worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMTI opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMTI. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

