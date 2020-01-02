State Street Corp Buys Shares of 138,979 Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.42% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

