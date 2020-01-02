State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Gain Capital worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Gain Capital by 551.7% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

GCAP opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Gain Capital Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

