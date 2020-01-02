State Street Corp Cuts Stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.58% of IntriCon worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 173,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 89,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.66.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. Analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

