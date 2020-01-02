State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Pulse Biosciences worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

