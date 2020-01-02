State Street Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 377,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of Seadrill worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 27.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the second quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 696.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70,251 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seadrill stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Seadrill Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

