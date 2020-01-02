State Street Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Chiasma worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 85.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth $923,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Chiasma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

