State Street Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.10% of Noodles & Co worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

