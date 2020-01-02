State Street Corp Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

