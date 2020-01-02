State Street Corp Has $2.88 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE TM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $114.29 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.