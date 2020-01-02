State Street Corp Has $2.98 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.75% of American Superconductor worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 175.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of AMSC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

