State Street Corp Increases Stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.05% of OptiNose worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. OptiNose Inc has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

