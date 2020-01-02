State Street Corp Increases Stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.72% of Ring Energy worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ring Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 218.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,744 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

