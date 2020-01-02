State Street Corp Purchases 593,788 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 5,240.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.