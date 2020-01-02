State Street Corp Purchases 8,976 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

State Street Corp increased its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.37% of First Capital worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 11,573.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Capital by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCAP stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. First Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

