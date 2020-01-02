State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Bilibili worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,232 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,027 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,472 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 1,823,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.34.

BILI opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc – has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

