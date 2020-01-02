State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Scholar Rock worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,982.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.02. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.