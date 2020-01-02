State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWFG. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

