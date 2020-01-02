State Street Corp Sells 3,604 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.48. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.68 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.