State Street Corp Sells 399,868 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.54% of GlycoMimetics worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

GLYC stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.68. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.