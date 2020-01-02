State Street Corp Trims Holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.49% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CJNK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.