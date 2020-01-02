Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.45 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Ovis, CoinTiger and Gatecoin. In the last week, Status has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, DDEX, Koinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, Gatecoin, OOOBTC, BigONE, Bithumb, Liqui, ZB.COM, OKEx, IDCM, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Neraex, Ovis, ABCC, Binance, Tidex, DEx.top, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Gate.io, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.